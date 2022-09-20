Fire and and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews have confirmed that the were able to successfully contain and decanter approximately 6,000 litres of diesel from a coal train on Friday, September 16.
FRNSW crews attended the scene of a major fuel leak on a coal train at Cullen Bullen after it impacted with a boulder on the track, causing a hole in the fuel tank.
According to a statement from FRNSW at the time, The tank was losing around one litre of fuel per minute.
The train was moved four kilometres away for emergency services and rail authorities to access the site for capturing and decanting the diesel.
According to Superintedent, Adam Dewberry, The train was rendered safe and handed back to the Operators once the Diesel had been contained. The train was then dealt with by the operators and able to run again.
"It could have been a lot worse, they hit that six foot boulder. Fortunately, everybody did the right thing. They identified it, saw it and got it contained. It was a good outcome," Mr Dewberry said.
