Coal Train rendered safe after major fuel leak in Cullen Bullen

By Reidun Berntsen
Updated September 20 2022 - 2:14am, first published 2:00am
Leaking Diesel being captured from the train. Picture supplied.

Fire and and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews have confirmed that the were able to successfully contain and decanter approximately 6,000 litres of diesel from a coal train on Friday, September 16.

