Fire and Rescue respond to major fuel leak in Cullen Bullen

By Newsroom
Updated September 16 2022 - 1:48am, first published 1:11am
Leaking Diesel being captured from the train. Picture supplied.

Fire and and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews are attending the scene of a major fuel leak on a coal train at Cullen Bullen, in a bid to contain further spillage.

