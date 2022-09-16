Fire and Rescue respond to major fuel leak in Cullen Bullen

Fire and and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews are attending the scene of a major fuel leak on a coal train at Cullen Bullen, in a bid to contain further spillage.
Crews were called following reports of an incident around 8:30am on Friday, September 16.
The train was travelling near Portland Cullen Bullen Road and Red Springs Road-when a boulder on the track was impacted, causing a hole in the fuel tank.
According to a statement from FRNSW, The tank was carrying approximately 9,000 litres of diesel and was losing around one litre of fuel per minute.
The train was moved four kilometres away for emergency services and rail authorities to access the site for capturing and decanting the diesel.
Hazmat crews are on the scene to ensure potential impacts on local waterways are avoided.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.