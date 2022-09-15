PERHAPS IQ tests should be part of tests for driving licences. Just 24 hours or so after five young people died in a horror crash near Picton another P Plater was nicked by Lithgow Highway Patrol at over 180 kilometres an hour near Wallerawang. 'In a hurry to get back to Sydney' was the excuse. His $2500 fine might curb his misplaced enthusiasm. at least until next time - when he gets his licence back.

