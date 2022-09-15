AN anxious community awaits something positive on the future of the endangered private hospital specialist centre while negotiations at several levels continue behind closed doors,
The community committee that manages the not for profit operation has warned it will close at year's end without rental considerations from the area health board. The Nepean Blue Mountains Area Health wants to raise the rental an astonishing 250 per cent, an increase difficult to absorb in a profit making commercial business but devastating for a not for profit organisation.
The unique facilities at the specialist centre have wide implications in the social structure of the district and its neighbours but as a frustrated medical source was quoted this week '.. social benefit is not on the balance sheet when bean counters are making their decisions. This will be a disaster for the community and the health system'.
Even stranger is the likelihood of Lithgow losing all specialist services at a time when the most important, and costly, development in the local health system is taking shape with the eagerly awaited MRI installation.
MAYOR Maree is calling on property owners in the Lithgow CBD to show more pride and brighten up their premises, many of which are drab, neglected and sad looking, particularly above awning level.
It has long been difficult to get anything out of absentee landlords but local property owners are far from blameless.
Peeling paint, paint that long ago lost its lustre and some that have probably never been painted, even heavy weed growth in gutters and spreads of pigeon droppings are all part of the down at heel image. Don't blame the shopkeepers.
The tenants are equally frustrated but maintenance is not their responsibility. Collecting the monthly rental is the landlord's input. We wish the Mayor luck but past experience is not good, even with hardly any response when free paint was being offered some years go.
WHISPERS from the street are not always reliable but an interesting whisper gaining momentum deserves a mention here.
A correspondent who knows about these things has whispered to us that a major new fire station is planned on the large vacant block in Lithgow Street between Mines Rescue and Club Lithgow.
Seems the proposal is for a central location to accommodate both the Cook Street and Littleton brigades.
Littleton is more recent but Cook Street, according to insiders, has long ago outlived its fit for purpose tole that existed 100 years ago. Watch this space.
PERHAPS IQ tests should be part of tests for driving licences. Just 24 hours or so after five young people died in a horror crash near Picton another P Plater was nicked by Lithgow Highway Patrol at over 180 kilometres an hour near Wallerawang. 'In a hurry to get back to Sydney' was the excuse. His $2500 fine might curb his misplaced enthusiasm. at least until next time - when he gets his licence back.
