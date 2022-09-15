Lithgow Mercury
The Saint, September 16: Future of specialist centre on the slow burn

September 15 2022 - 7:00pm
INSPIRATION: With a Council sponsored bid for civic pride among CBD landlords the once sad old sandstone building occupied by a local florist is an inspiration for sympathetic facelifts.

AN anxious community awaits something positive on the future of the endangered private hospital specialist centre while negotiations at several levels continue behind closed doors,

