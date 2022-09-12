Lithgow Mercury
Photos

Spring sprung some sun! See which residents made the most of a warm Monday

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated September 13 2022 - 2:06am, first published September 12 2022 - 10:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Spring sun made an appearance, and locals were keen to get out to parks in the district to make the most of it on Monday, September 12.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.