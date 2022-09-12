The Spring sun made an appearance, and locals were keen to get out to parks in the district to make the most of it on Monday, September 12.
Locals enjoyed a day of play, rest and relaxation. Whether surrounded by water, flowers or sandpits, the aroma of Spring and BBQ lunch was in the air and children were at play.
The Lithgow region has many wonderful parks to choose from to spend a warm spring day. The landscapes and peaceful environment are enjoyable for visitors and residents alike.
Did you spend your Monday chasing the sun? Perhaps you, or someone you know is in the gallery!
