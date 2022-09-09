From the archives: Revisiting the Queen's historic visit to Lithgow in 1954

In Honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II, we have decided to republish our some of our coverage of the royal visit to Lithgow in 1954.
Crowds estimated at more than 25,000 this afternoon gave her majesty Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, the duke of Edinburgh an enthusiastic welcome at Bowenfels and Lithgow in a series of scenes which have been unparalleled in the history of the city.
The welcome was a brilliant spectacle, proof of general enthusiasm which has been created by the visit of the Queen and the Duke to Australia. From the moment Her Majesty stepped from the Royal train shortly after two o'clock until her departure for Katoomba thirty-five minutes later she received an almost unbroken crescendo of cheering in which the principal lull was during the ceremony at Lithgow Park- an event which will never be forgotten by those in attendance.
As in all other centres, the radiant beauty of Her Majesty was the predominant feature of her triumphant progress through the city. For the children it was a day which will live forever in their memories.
Overcast conditions which had prevailed during the past two days did not deteriorate and the weather remained warm and humid- thus not interfering in any way with the enthusiasm and gaiety of Lithgow's welcome.
Queen Elizabeth II received a reception wholly befitting her honored position when she stepped from her carriage on the Royal train to the platform at Bowenfels station this afternoon to be greeted by the tumultuous cheers of the thousands of her loyal subjects assembled within the precincts of the picturesque stone building and grounds. There were animated scenes as the vehicles in the Royal progress to Lithgow Park moved on to the highway.
At first, with threatening skies a closed limousine was placed outside the main entrance for the Queen and Duke, but later this was substituted with the open Daimler limousine in which the Royal couple made their drive through the streets.
The train reached Bowenfels three minutes late. First indication that the train was behind schedule was when railway officials received telephone messages farther along the line. However, the train pulled in at the platform at 2 13. Officials travelling aboard the train were first to step off.
First to be seen by those on the platform was the Duke of Edinburgh, who arose from his chair to adjust his coat before stepping off the train. Thirty seconds passed before Queen Elizabeth was ready to join her husband.
Presented To Stationmaster
Bursts of unrestrained cheering broke out as first the train slowed, and pulled to a halt beside the long stretch of gravelled concreted platform, and a sign of full loyalty and devotion which endeare the people of Lithgow to the heart of the Sovereign.
Excitement rose to fever-pitch as the young ruler of the British Commonwealth, smiling with undisguised delight at the scene, stepped from the train.
Queen Elizabeth paused momentarily before stepping off the observation car at the end of the Royal train and then stepped forward to her right to be received by the Premier of N.S.W. (Mr. J. J. Cahill).
In turn, she and the Duke of Edinburgh were presented to Mr Frazer, who took both of their extended hands.
The cheers and flag-waving grew in intensity as Mr Cahill, in turn, presented to Her Majesty and her consort to Bowenfels stationmaster, (W. A. Frazer)
It was, for the huge crowd gathered on every available foot of space in proximity to the main exit of the platform, the breaking point of wild enthusiasm, which up to the moment of the Queen's arrival, was rather subdued.
Before walking through the main exit gate, Queen Elizabeth stopped for a short while and glanced at the decorations which covered the top of the Bowenfels Building.
Smiling graciously, the Regal couple walked to the car and stepped in as the door was opened by an army official.
Open Tourer Used
As the Queen entered the open tourer the crows, which had been most orderly in previous hours, jostled good naturedly with each other for vantage points in order to get a glimpse of the radiant, smiling Queen and her consort.
Photographers and pressmen were once again rewarded with pictures and unspoken words as the predominant personality of Queen Elizabeth showed through the diminutive figure slowly moving away on to the long strip of white roadway.
A warm and sincere welcome was tendered to both as the car drove off slowly, and the Queen and Duke both responded with gracious waves.
Members of the Royal entourage, State officials and preserver made up the remainder of the Royal procession of cars, which gathered speed as they moved to the Main-street and Great Western Highway intersection.
Quick Dispersal
Although only little over three minutes had been occupied between the arrival of the train and the departure of the procession for those who had been standing or sitting for the momentous occasion, it was the thrill of a lifetime to see the young woman, who only last year, had come so suddenly to the throne of the British Empire.
Immediately after the Royal procession had passed the crowd dispersed, many making their way on foot into the centre of town, in a vain attempt to catch another glimpse of the Regal couple before their departure from the city.
Others, who had been planning the big day for weeks, raced their motor cycles, bicycles and cars parked on back routes some distance from the station in order to see the Queen enter Lithgow station.
