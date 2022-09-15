Celebrating 21 years of amazing artwork Advertising Feature

The late Ron "Biddy" Bidwell OAM in front of recognisable mural. Picture supplied

The amazing artworks and painstaking restorations performed by the Portland WallNuts will once again be a highlight in the Portland community throughout spring. The artistic community group is celebrating 21 years in 2022 and have some fantastic things planned.

Portland WallNuts are set to host a gathering of artists and sign-writers on October 29, 30 and 31. WallNuts member, Patrick Smith, said that up to 20 artists and sign-writers should be in attendance over the weekend but more are welcome. "We are expecting around the 20 mark, normally we could have anything up to 40 but with a lot of older members still wary of COVID concerns, we are happy with the expected turnout," he said.

The group are aiming to once again transform some of the murals and signs around the Portland region, with Patrick saying some had been untouched for the past 21 years. "We want to get in and make sure existing work is freshened up and kept in good condition.



The 21st anniversary shirt featuring a caricature of Ron "Biddy" Bidwell are available for sale with fund supporting the Wallnuts. Picture supplied

"We would also like to try and finish off some newer works such as our Vegemite signage," he said. "The last couple of years have been a bit tough with COVID but also a bad run of weather, so hopefully the end of October the sun is shining and we can get plenty of work done."

As part of last years 20 years celebrations, the WallNuts released a book celebrating 20 years of creativity, along with the history of Portland and the historical signage located around the town. They still have books for sale in both A4 sizing ($75), and A3 sizing ($145).



This year the group has also released a 21 years commemorative shirt ($40) that features a wonderful caricature of the late sign-writer and WallNut icon, Ron "Biddy" Bidwell OAM.

