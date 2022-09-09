Your Royal, most gracious Majesty.
You have left behind a whole world to mourn your incredible legacy. I, like many other people today feel as though we have lost our own Grandmother.
You were a symbol of stability, graciousness and an old world that it feels like you have taken with you. I felt like we could look to you in dark times and admire your beautiful smile in happy times.
Your beautiful smile is something I will never forget. It offered me a glimpse into you as a person, not just my Queen.
The picture that comes to mind is of you laughing at your Husband when you realised he was posing as one of your guards. It is a beautiful moment that immortalised an ever-lasting love.
The love and respect you surely deserved was showcased when your lost your dear husband, My heart broke for you- I shared your grief.
Your strength has been with you for a long time, even at 14 you were reassuring the youth of the Monarchy through World War II. You took that strength with you and it kept your reign on sturdy ground, even if it was shaking around you.
There is no doubt in anybody's mind that there will never be another quite like you, you will be forever remembered in our history for not only the longest reign, but the strongest one.
Alas, your duty is done and whatever the afterlife holds, you are with your Parents, Sister and beloved Husband; not as Queen, but simply as 'Lilibet.'
