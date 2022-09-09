Flags are flying half mast on Lithgow council buildings and schools around the district to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away peacefully at Bolmoral castle overnight.
Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham said The queen had faced many tribulations during her long reign, and she can't imagine anybody else who would have faced them with such dignity.
Advertisement
"Whether you are a monarchist or rebulican, the Queen has probably been the most respected person in the world. I believe world leaders have respected the graciousness of the Queen," Ms Statham said
"I believe the world has lost the most respected male or female that we have ever seen in our lifetimes."
Deputy Mayor, Cassandra Coleman, who also paid tribute to the late monarch said the world is different today following the passing of a long-standing woman and figure in our lives.
"We mourn and celebrate the life of an extraordinary woman who worked right until the end, absolutely devoted to service," Ms Coleman said.
Queen Elizabeth II for the Greater Lithgow Community will be remembered as a cherished sovereign who will be forever respected and admired.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.