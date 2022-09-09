Lithgow Mercury

Lithgow Community pays tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II

Reidun Berntsen
Reidun Berntsen
Updated September 9 2022 - 2:09am, first published 1:42am
The Australian flag flies half mast on the Council building in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Picture by Reidun Berntsen

Flags are flying half mast on Lithgow council buildings and schools around the district to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away peacefully at Bolmoral castle overnight.

Local News

