The Lithgow boy scouts who saw more of the Queen than anyone else

Four Lithgow Boy Scouts, who were on duty at the Bowenfels Station, saw more of the Queen and her husband than any other Lithgow resident and stood beside her on two separate occasions," reported the Lithgow Mercury on February 12 1954.
The boys - named as Eric Smyth, Brian Martin, Max Hawken and Dick Williams - accepted an invitation to travel from Bowenfels to Lithgow station on board the Royal Train while the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh attended the Civic reception in Lithgow Park.
The four were given a quick tour of the train and were on duty at Lithgow station when the Royal entourage arrived.
The Mercury reported that when Her Majesty "saw them she stopped and frowned momentarily as if wondering how they got there, then smiled and walked past them".
Other Scouts and Girl guides were on duty at Lithgow station to open doors, including Jill McMillan and Harry Lawrence from Lithgow.
The celebrations in Lithgow associated with the Royal Visit of Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh on February 12 1954 were on a scale possibly not seen before, or since.
Flag waving crowds lined the Main Street from Dunn's Corner to Roy Street and 15,000 gathered in Lithgow Park for the Civic Reception.
A sea of red, white and blue waving flags and bunting fluttered from poles along the Main Street, from shop balconies and homes.
The Queen and Duke farewelled the people of Lithgow from the rear platform of the Royal Train as it departed Lithgow station, waving to the crowds of people lining the fences along the train lines at any accessible vantage point.
