Lithgow Mercury
Our History

The Lithgow boy scouts who saw more of the Queen than anyone else

By Newsroom
Updated September 8 2022 - 11:24pm, first published 11:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ALL ABOARD: The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh Prince Phillip on the back porch of the royal train before it left Bowenfels Station.

Four Lithgow Boy Scouts, who were on duty at the Bowenfels Station, saw more of the Queen and her husband than any other Lithgow resident and stood beside her on two separate occasions," reported the Lithgow Mercury on February 12 1954.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.