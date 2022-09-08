The Saint: Hospital's financial tightrope has sagged

WHEN you're walking a tightrope and clinging on by your toenails it doesn't take much for things to not end well.
For two and a half years Lithgow Private Hospital has been treading just such a financial tightrope while seeking to negotiate a sustainable new agreement for use of its facilities, as it has done for 22 years, owned by the Nepean Blue Mountains Health District - ie the NSW Government.
The sought after new deal never eventuated. What did happen was a massive increase in the 'rental, reported by informed sources to have more than doubled.
It was an ill wind that finally sagged that tightrope and the community was in stunned disbelief this week when the private hospital board declared it would have to shut up shop by year's end, losing the services of around 24 visiting specialists who provide thousands of consultations a year for our and neighboring residents who would otherwise have to travel or be at the mercy of an overloaded public health system.
That has triggered a frantic response at several levels. Whether the situation can be salvaged is still unclear but by week's end there were green shoots of optimism appearing.
The private hospital is a not for profit community run facility within the public hospital precinct and is a model believed unique in NSW.
It 'leases', for want of a better term, its facilities, including a day surgery unit, from the public hospital and, as a separate issue, also operates the Three Tree Lodge aged care unit in the hospital grounds. (Three Tree is not involved in the present situation).
The in-patient role at the hospital ceased in recent years due to under use by patients. 'Not enough bums in beds..' the board said at the time.
Since then the specialist medical centre has continued to play an all important role in our health facilities.
Where to now may well depend on how many strings Paul Toole can pull with the Health Minister and his cash grab.
Survival is in the interests of the public hospital as much as the facility now at risk.
WITH more lofty ambitions than a truckload of Teals a 'think tank', the Committee For Sydney, has announced a thought bubble requiring all but electric vehicle sales banned in the city by 2020. Just turn off all the lights in the CBD tower blocks while the evening re-charge takes place across the city. Seems like another case of the cart getting ahead of the horse.
THAT man of persuasive charm, NRL boss Peter V'landys is to put the footy grand final venue out to the highest bidder from next season. So here's a chance for other sports to shop around. Maybe we could bid to snatch the V8's from Mt Panorama by out bidding Bathurst.
Picture it now. A TV friendly event starting in the Valley Plaza car park then a thousand kilometres around Hassans Walls Reserve, bringing in Hartley Valley Road and Mort Street. Sure we'd probably lose a few over the side but that's part of the spectacle.
Noise problem so close to town? No worries; have the first all electric Repco 1000 and put us on the motor sport map.
THE latest in the growing saga of pumped hydro is infuriating residents in some our rural areas. Hot on the heels of the Lake Lyell controversy another foreign company wants to set up at Yetholme, drawing from art of Bathurst's water supply, Winburndale Creek at Yetholme, as well as pumping from the Fish River at O'Connell.
Watch this space.
