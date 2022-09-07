Lithgow Mercury

Lithgow makes a "clean sweep" of Blackheath in Pennant Series

By Lynette Ritchie
Updated September 7 2022 - 6:43am, first published 6:32am
Back row Carol Osborne, Marie Hackett, Lynne Ritchie, Olwyn King Front Julie Murnane and Jennifer Wild. Picture supplied.

The Blue Mountains Women have waited for 4 months for Wentworth Falls to dry out and carts allowed back on the course in order to complete their 2022 Pennant Series.

