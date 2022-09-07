Lithgow makes a "clean sweep" of Blackheath in Pennant Series

The Blue Mountains Women have waited for 4 months for Wentworth Falls to dry out and carts allowed back on the course in order to complete their 2022 Pennant Series.
Blackheath held the lead going into the last round and had to play Lithgow.
Lithgow had a chance to win the Pennant but needed to defeat Blackheath by 4 matches to one. Lithgow women played very well and made a "clean sweep" of the Blackheath team by defeating them 5 to nil.
Players on Monday were Lynne Ritchie, Jennifer Wild, Julie Murnane, Carol Osborne and Marie Hackett. Olwyn King was also a member of the successful side but was unavailable last Monday.
Congratulations and Well done to the Lithgow Ladies on winning the BMDLGA
Interclub Bowl - 3 rd time in 5 years having not been played in 2020 due to Covid.
On the local scene and finally after 7 weeks the course has dried out enough to allow carts back onto the golf course and the Ladies played an Ambrose event.
The winner on the day were Patty Aidulis and Lynne Ritchie with a 69 nett.
Runners up Carol Osborne and Fran Le Fevre.
On Friday a 9 holes stableford was played and the winner with 18 points was Judi Moore.
Upcoming events, the Ladies will be playing their Foursomes Championships sponsored by Neville Kerrison at the end of September.
