Lithgow Mens Shed constructs wooden trains for return of 'Daffodils At Rydal'

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated September 6 2022 - 6:36am, first published 5:00am
Members of the Lithgow Men's shed with one of the trains they made for the Daffodils At Rydal event. Picture by Reidun Berntsen

Lithgow's Men Shed have constructed two wooden trains for the Rydal Village Association to celebrate it's annual 'Daffodils At Rydal' event.

