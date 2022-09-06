Lithgow's Men Shed have constructed two wooden trains for the Rydal Village Association to celebrate it's annual 'Daffodils At Rydal' event.
The event will be running over the next two weekends, beginning September 10. 'Daffodils At Rydal' will run for the first time in two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mens shed were approached by Holly Davenport, Secretary of the Rydal village association
"I looked at the train platform, and I thought it's so bare. What can we do? and I've been hounding the railway people to give us some planters because they didn't do anything to mark the 150th anniversary, nothing has happened," Ms Davenport said.
"So I looked on the internet and found some of these patterns for these train planters. I thought it's a perfect thing."
Once Ms Davenport approached the Men's shed, the team began working hard to create two wooden trains.
"We got pallets from local businesses and pulled them all apart and that's how we made the carriages up. The wheels, we had one of our own men carving out wheels on the machine," Mens shed member, Keith Morris said.
The efforts the group put into the trains has been praised by the Rydal Village Association.
"They did such a good job. I nearly burst into tears and just jumped for joy, which is fabulous. I just love them all," Ms Davenport said.
One of these trains are set to be auctioned off over the course of the Daffodils At Rydal event.
The paint for one of the trains and some barrels have been donated through Bunnings Lithgow activities organiser, Sandra Lennox.
"I organise community projects with schools, non-for profit groups and helping out with donations for community events," Ms Lennox said.
"I was very touched to get approached by Holly on this, because it is a very special event that's held every year. I've worked with Holly to donate some wine barrels and paints to decorate the displays for the show"
Ms Davenport also thanked Kirkconnell correctional services for their assistance in maintenance of the park. According to Ms Davenport the event wouldn't have been able to go ahead without the help from Kirkconnell.
"They are the top of the list. If we hadn't got the park ready, there wouldn't have been daffodils because it would have looked a shambles. A mess. Nobody would come and we would have been too embarrassed to do it," Ms Davenport said.
Daffodils At Rydal will commence this weekend with open gardens, art exhibitions and music
