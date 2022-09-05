Lithgow Mercury

Proposed Yetholme pumped hydro project gets $9.4m recoverable grant from NSW Government

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated September 6 2022 - 4:56am, first published September 5 2022 - 7:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Treasurer Matt Kean was at Kangaroo Valley on Friday to announce millions of dollars in grants for pumped hydro projects in NSW, including one proposed for near Yetholme.

A PROPOSED pumped hydro project near Yetholme has received an almost $9.5 million boost from the NSW Government in what the developer says is "a sign of immense confidence in our plans".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.