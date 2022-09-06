Lithgow Mercury
Health

Lithgow Community Private to cease operation by the end of the year

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
September 6 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lithgow Community Private Hospital. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Lithgow Community Private Hospital has announced that it will be ceasing operations at the end of this year, citing that it is not able to function beyond 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.