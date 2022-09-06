Lithgow Community Private Hospital has announced that it will be ceasing operations at the end of this year, citing that it is not able to function beyond 2022.
According to a media release, the Lithgow Community Private board made the decision partly due to the impacts of COVID-19 and the stress it put on the delivery of service models.
"The Council is profoundly concerned by this news," said Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham.
"Council will do all it can to ensure that there is no loss of employment or reduction in the level of services currently available to the community"
CEO of Westfund, Mark Genovese said the closure of the facility means that private customers will now have to travel further to access services, which is already a problem for regional areas.
"What it means in a practical sense is our members are likely going to have to travel further, wait longer for appointments, to see specialists in particular; which is the last thing we want to see. We are all about wanting to see additonal services coming to regional areas, not being taken away.
"I understand the whole system has been under pressure, so there is no criticism of the Lithgow private, but it's just disappointing that the environment we're in at the moment is seeing those organisations having to close down, it's a real difficult situation for the whole community."
Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District (NBMLHD) said in a media release that it is committed to delivering health care locally following the announcement.
"Services at Lithgow Hospital will not be affected, and private patients can choose to be treated at our Hospital," the release stated.
