Lithgow Mercury
Breaking

Body located in search for missing Blue Mountains woman

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated September 4 2022 - 10:58pm, first published 10:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Body located in search for missing Blue Mountains woman

A body of a woman, believed to be that of a missing woman, has been located in the Blue Mountains.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.