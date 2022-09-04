Body located in search for missing Blue Mountains woman

A body of a woman, believed to be that of a missing woman, has been located in the Blue Mountains.
The 58-year-old woman was last seen in Brook Road at Glenbrook on the evening of Tuesday 30 August 2022.
Police attached to the Blue Mountains Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Following extensive inquiries and a wide-scale search by local police, SES, Rural Fire Service and volunteers, a woman's body was located at Glenbrook about 3pm today (Sunday 4 September 2022).
While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the missing woman.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
