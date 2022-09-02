A request made by the Australian Vaccination Risk Network (AVN) to use Lithgow's public lands as a spot for their campaign has been refused by Mayor Maree Statham.
The request by the AVN was made earlier this month, which lead council - according to their release - to fear the spread of misinformation regarding the effectiveness of vaccines.
Advertisement
In explaining her refusal, Ms Statham said the country is still suffering from the effects of the pandemic, and urged residents to do their own research that is supported by science.
"It is important that we make decisions based on facts, including the decision to get vaccinated," Ms Statham said.
"Council has worked closely with staff and NSW Health to provide local vaccination services to those willing and able.
"I find that the narrative being spread by this group is conflicting and confusing.
"While I appreciate the freedom of the public to conduct their own research, anti-vaccination campaigns place vulnerable communities at risk and challenge the gains made over the twentieth century to eradicate diseases.
"For this reason, Council will not be approving the application of the AVN to use public lands for this purpose."
Council is urging residents to seek balanced information about the COVID-19 pandemic and the potential effects of any vaccine.
If in doubt, please contact your local GP for specific advice, or refer to information provided by NSW Health.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.