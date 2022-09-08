Get some colour back in your life Advertising Feature

Daffodils are starting to show their colour across the region. Picture by Daffodils at Rydal (Bronwen Lewis)

While spring is officially here, it still feels like there will be a few more weeks of winter yet. However, colour is starting to creep back into the countryside as flowers begin blooming in paddocks and gardens across the region.



Of course nothing is quite as colourful as the annual Daffodils at Rydal festival which takes place on the 2nd and 3rd weekend of September.

The 2022 event will be held on September 10 and 11, followed by September 17 and 18, and gives visitors the chance to wander around some truly spectacular gardens, take in the heritage buildings, hear some amazing live music, and enjoy some fresh, local food to keep you going throughout the day.

Gardens will be open from 10am to 4pm with entry just $10 (no eftpos), children under 16 are free, and programs will include a list of addresses of gardens and times and places of music.

Author of 'Daffodil- Biography of a Flower', Helen O'Neill, at the last Daffodils at Rydal event. File picture

There is ample free parking at the Rydal showground and a free hop-on/hop-off bus that can take you around all the village gardens. For those looking to arrive in style, there will be train services running from Lithgow and Bathurst where passengers can travel in beautifully-restored 1930s compartment-style carriages hauled by vintage diesel locomotives.

