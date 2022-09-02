Our shelters are full of potential unconditional love. Our newest family members are waiting for us and we may not even know it yet.
Our shelters are full of animals and it seems to be another symptom of the enduring existence humanity as a collective has lived these last few years.
I first adopted an animal back in 2019. Her name is Cleo, and she is a sassy, fluffy, loving cat.
You never forget the day you first meet your newest family member.
She chose me, the second I walked into that cattery, a moment before I knew she was there.
Since that day she has been a source of comfort, a light in the dark times.
Cleo has been such a rewarding family member, so much so that I decided to adopt again.
Last year, I visited a Lithgow shelter to meet a dog named Bruno.
Bruno was a particularly sad dog who was in need of training.
I drew the conclusion that his issues may have stemmed from his past, but couldn't be too sure.
I committed to Bruno and his behaviours. I trained him and gave him a new identity. His name became Ted.
When we adopt these animals, we understand why these behaviours are there, we help them to heal and form new habits.
We offer them a warm, safe home.
However, it isn't a one-sided relationship. We may help them, but they are helping us too.
They give us support and an opportunity to slow down in this fast-paced world.
When you think about all of what comes from adopting a pet, you realise that rescuing them wasn't merely the case.
They rescued us too.
Our shelters are full. Full of love. Full of potential. Full of an experience that is uniquely beautiful.
Please consider adopting an animal from one of the local shelters.
