Lithgow Mercury

Corrective Services NSW launches largest ever recruitment drive to find people like Lithgow's Mick Young

September 2 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Officers Mick Young (L) and Mick Green who are speaking at the Lithgow recruitment evening. Picture by CSNSW

When Mick Young worked on the construction of Lithgow Correctional Centre in 1990, he never thought he'd still be at the prison three decades later enjoying a long career as correctional officer.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.