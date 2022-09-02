When Mick Young worked on the construction of Lithgow Correctional Centre in 1990, he never thought he'd still be at the prison three decades later enjoying a long career as correctional officer.
For Mr Young, now a Senior Correctional Officer, a career with Corrective Services NSW was a good opportunity to take up stable employment in an interesting role.
Advertisement
"Towards the end of the centre's construction I started talking with some correctional officers and I thought I could do the job - plus the super and leave benefits were very good," Mr Young said.
"I would recommend the job to anyone who is open minded, ambitious, has a strong work ethic, and who can show initiative but also follow directions."
Governor Mick Green was also initially attracted to corrections for job security but has been pleasantly surprised about what his 33-year career in corrections has offered him.
"CSNSW has been wonderful to me and has played such an important role in my personal development, in building my character and making me the individual I am today," Mr Green said.
"I'm always impressed by our staff, who continuously drive innovation and change within our organisation to improve our business, while making positive change to both offenders' lives and our communities. It's truly a great and worthwhile career."
CSNSW has launched its largest ever recruitment drive and is looking for people of all ages and experiences to fill permanent roles at correctional centres in the Central West.
Recruitment roadshows are being held in Dubbo, Bathurst and Lithgow between Tuesday, September 6 and Thursday, September 8 for people interested in learning more.
Recruits are required to complete 10 weeks of paid primary training, which includes learning how to communicate with colleagues and inmates, hostage survival techniques, firearms safety and riot control.
This is followed by 12 months of on-the-job assessments to attain their Certificate III in Correctional Practice.
Commissioner Kevin Corcoran PSM said diversity is a powerful factor in helping CSNSW achieve its goals in rehabilitation and community protection.
"Corrective Services NSW's strength lies in bringing people from a variety of career backgrounds and life experiences together, to work towards our common goal of reducing reoffending and keeping the community safe," Mr Corcoran said.
"Corrections is challenging and will force people out of their comfort zone, but it's also an opportunity to establish a career in a stable, well-paid job while contributing positively to the lives of offenders and the community."
For more information about becoming a correctional officer please visit jobs.dcj.nsw.gov.au search online for Careers at CSNSW or visit the Tuscan Room at Lithgow and District Workmen's Club on Thursday, September 8 between 6pm and 8pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.