Students bring book characters alive at Cooerwull School parade

Cooerwull Public School held a special Book Week parade on Wednesday, August 31.
There was a vast range of characters displayed by the students, including characters from Harry Potter, Frozen and The cat in The Hat.
Advertisement
Parents displayed their sense of pride as their children walked along and showcased their efforts to put a costume together.
Students were awarded prizes for the colouring competition recently held by the Lithgow Library to coincide with events for Book Week.
The sun also made an appearance on the day, ensuring for a lovely event for parents, students and teachers alike.
After the parade, parents were treated to a morning tea at the canteen.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.