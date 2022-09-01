'He was unable to free himself': Man trapped by falling tree flown to hospital

A man who was injured by a falling tree at Meadow Flat on Thursday morning, has been airlifted to Westmead Hospital with lower back injuries.
Multiple NSW Ambulance road crews and the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter with a critical care paramedic and critical care doctor on board responded.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Ron Gavin described the scene as "challenging" with the man trapped by a large section of tree.
"...the patient was trapped by a large section of tree and unable to free himself," Inspector Gavin said.
"Our special operations paramedic along with Police and SES rescue were able to free him and paramedics then treated him for lower back injuries.
"Cutting down trees and using chainsaws can be dangerous. It's important that all safety procedures are followed."
