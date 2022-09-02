Lithgow Mercury

Justin McCann finishes A grade round strong to go home with the win

By Jeff Geddes
September 2 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winner of the A grade voucher and the medal was the consistent Justin McCann (2) with a score of 71 nett. Picture supplied

Golf carts were finally allowed back on the Lithgow course after a month or so ban due to the wet conditions and it as good to see the field getting back to normal.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.