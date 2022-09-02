Golf carts were finally allowed back on the Lithgow course after a month or so ban due to the wet conditions and it as good to see the field getting back to normal.
The event was the August monthly medals, with the course set up at its longest and hardest.
Anyone that figured in the placings would know that they have played some excellent golf in tough conditions.
Winner of the A grade voucher and the medal was the consistent Justin McCann (2) with a score of 71 nett.
He went out in 37 off the stick and came home strongly over the back nine with a 36 for a one over par 73.
Runner up was Harry "H Bomb" Bender (2) on 73 nett. Bender followed up his good form on Monday in the club competition with a brilliant 41 points carding a five under par 67 off the stick.
Best A grade Saturday scratch score was Troy Luka (3) with a 82.
Another golfer in good form of late is Paul Stewart (15) who took out the B grade voucher with 71 nett on a countback adding to his win only a couple of weeks ago.
Runner up was Chris Keller (10) also on 71 nett tieing Stewart and the pair will play off next month for the August medal.
Best scratch score went to Greg Jackson (11) on 85.
The C grade voucher and medal was won by Rod Clarke (20) with 72 nett from Warren Kennedy (34) two back on 74 nett and the best scratch score went to Rob George (20) with 94 with George also picking up the July C grade medal play off.
Others to play well and win vouchers were Rob Peachman, Jeff Geddes, Dave Titcume, Peter Hall, Don Farnsworth, Greg Dykes, Ken Durie and Carlos Garibotto.
Nearest to the pins went to Kim Batchelor, Brian Giblett, Hayden Wren, Will Olson and Chris Keller.
It was great to see a couple of visitors in past members Kim Batchelor and Terry Blanch.
Friday nine hole competition (26/8):
Winner was Julie Murnane on 21 points. Runner up was Brian Judge with 19 points counting out third placed John Bird.
Vouchers went to Dave Thompson and Don Farnsworth and the nearest to the pin was one by Rod Bright.
The Lithgow Vets was held on Monday (29/8) with the winning voucher going to Glenn Campbell on 37 points edging out runner up Jeff Geddes on 36 points with the third place voucher going to Kev Hughes who also returned 36 points.
Vouchers went to Russell Jeffery, Carlos Garibotto, Dave Dowler and Michael Casey.
Nearest to the pins went to Brian Quick and Dave Titcume.
