The Saint: It seems customer loyalty is a one way street

THE NBC in Lithgow, in its various commercial identities over the years, occupies an important heritage building and is Lithgow's oldest surviving business.
With such longevity comes generations of customer loyalty.
But with Lithgow NAB, as with the local ANZ branch, it seems loyalty is a one way street.
In short, in an era of obscene profits in the industry the erosion of services is nothing short of disgraceful.
Earlier this year the NAB branch reduced to just three hours a day face to face transaction opportunity, 9.20 to 12.30.
That's bad enough but at times the branch fails to open at all, as was the case again on Tuesday and Wednesday this week - an out of service ATM adding to the frustration.
No explanation, just a sign on the front door to accept the unhearing vitriol of an increasingly unhappy clientele.
No doubt the situation arises from staffing cutbacks in the pursuit of even more profits and the fact that employees these days travel from Bathurst.
It's a waste of time pursuing the suggested option of phone banking. You'll get the usual call centre welcome '.. we are currently experiencing lengthy delays ..'.
There's an obvious solution; other financial institutions with more responsible hours are just a few steps away in Main Street.
Better days?
THE calendar tells us that what many see as the worst Winter in recent memory has departed into the mists of history and that Spring is in the air. And indeed it has been a Winter of discontent with record wet days across much of the State, depressingly little sunshine and almost constant bitter wind blowing in from the Alps.
A Sydney visitor told the column this week that she has been wearing more heavy clothing than usual this Winter even on the coast. All this at a time when we're facing the grim prospect of heating bills spiralling out of control.
At least the emerging blossoms on street trees are heralding, hopefully, better days ahead.
Recovery
ON a similar theme, our hillsides have been noticeably slow to recover from the horror of the 2019 bushfires. But there's a golden glimmer of hope. Around Atkinson Street at Morts Estate residents were fearful their adjacent mountainside might never recover. But golden wattle has emerged for the first time in three years. "We thought it had gone forever," a joyful resident told the column.
Quotes of the week
"WE'VE been negotiating in good faith,' railway union boss Alex Claasens.
"(Some political leaders) .. are like climate kamikaze pilots that can think of nothing worse that missing their UN target", columnist Chris Kenny.
