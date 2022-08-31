Lithgow's fuel prices have steadily risen over the past week with Enhance Lithgow charging 185.9 cents.
Caltex Wallerawang is also offering cheap fuel for 172.9 cents.
According to the Fuelcheck NSW app, the most expensive Unleaded 91 fuel was found at Enhance for 185.9 cents followed by Coles Express Lithgow on the Great Western Highway for 173.9 cents.
The cheapest petrol could be found at Caltex Woolworths or 7-Eleven, both charging 169.7 cents.
Prices at other petrol stations around the region were all around the 183 cents mark. The prices on August, 31 include:
If you are traveling over the mountains this week and heading towards Sydney it is recommended that you fill up before reaching Meadlow Bath and Lawson, with prices as high as 191.9 cents per litre.
Average regular unleaded prices in Sydney range between 171.7 and 181.9 cents, with an average price of 176.7 cents per litre, which is between 10 to 20 cents cheaper than regional towns in the Central and Mid West regions.
If you are looking for cheaper petrol around the Central West, you will find it at United Lidsdale for 171.7 cents per litre.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
