Students from schools in the Lithgow area were encouraged to celebrate the return of Book Week this year with the Lithgow Library.
The event was held for the first time in three years due to staff shortages and COVID19.
Library staff visited the schools, shared in special story times and held a competition.
The winners of the competition were awarded at a ceremony attended and presented by Mayor, Maree Statham and Deputy Mayor, Cassandra Coleman.
"It is lovely to see so many smiling faces and excited children in the library again, and I would like to congratulate all the students who entered the competition," Ms Statham said.
"Book week is a highlight on the school calendar, it was wonderful that after several years that the Lithgow City Council Library was able to encourage numerous of children across the Local Government area to enter the very successful competition which encourages the importance of reading," Ms Coleman said.
