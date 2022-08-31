Train delays, cancellations: Authorities advise avoiding non-essential travel

Train travellers should be well aware of today's (August 31) major industrial action by rail workers.
Trains will be running but at a reduced timetable and some Mountains services may be cancelled altogether.
People are advised to allow longer travel times and, if possible, to avoid all non-essential travel.
There are also overnight delays on the Great Western Highway between Mt Victoria and Lithgow until Saturday.
Livetraffic.com reports that the highway westbound will be closed between the Darling Causeway and Main St, Lithgow from 8pm-5am tonight (Wednesday), Thursday and Friday nights for geotechnical work.
Diversions are in place for westbound traffic - along the Darling Causeway, Chifley Road and Main Street to rejoin the highway. The diversion is suitable for all vehicles.
Meanwhile, Victoria Pass is still reduced to mostly one lane westbound and a 40km/h speed limit. This is the result of landslips after this year's heavy rainfall.
