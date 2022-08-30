Lithgow Mercury

Motorcyclist killed in crash at Mount Tomah

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated August 30 2022 - 5:21am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Motorcycle rider killed after colliding with a truck

A motorcycle rider has died after a crash involving a truck in the Blue Mountains.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.