Lithgow Mercury

Early work on first stage of Great Western Highway upgrade through Blue Mountains is close

August 30 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The highway at Medlow Bath as it is now.

A consultation group is being put together to contribute to the design of a new bridge at Medlow Bath in another indication that the multi-billion dollar upgrade of the Great Western Highway is close to starting.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.