Lithgow Mercury
Our Future

New community hall announced for Clarence is progress in bushfire recovery process

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated August 29 2022 - 5:39am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of Rotary, Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham, Member for Calare, Andrew Gee, ABCD Inc President, Kat Boehringer, ABCD Inc Treasurer, Kevin McCusker, ABCD Inc, Secretary, Susan Alexander. Picture by Reidun Berntsen

Members of fire-affected communities in the region gathered at Clarence on August 28 to celebrate the announcement of a new community hall.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.