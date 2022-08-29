Lithgow Mercury

Lithgow region to benefit from new footpaths through 'Get NSW Active'

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated August 29 2022 - 4:17am, first published 2:00am
Deputy Premier/Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole stands in front of Maple crescent, Lithgow. Picture supplied

The Lithgow community is set to receive new footpaths following the allocation of funding from the NSW Government's 'Get NSW Active' program.

