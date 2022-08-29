The Lithgow community is set to receive new footpaths following the allocation of funding from the NSW Government's 'Get NSW Active' program.
The $854,000 in funding was allocated to offer residents the opportunity for a healthy and sustainable community experience according to Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole.
"This is a fantastic outcome for the community that means we are a step closer to building projects that will deliver better connections for locals," Mr Toole said.
The footpath projects covered by the funding include;
