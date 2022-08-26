Spring has almost sprung and I'm excited about it

Flowers are beginning to blossom as the air has ever so slowly begun to line with the scent of the great outdoors.
What time could it be other than the days leading to spring?
Spring has always, and I mean always, been the number one season for me.
Forget the cold, miserable, wet days - sign me up for some blissful fun in the sun.
Having a birthday in September does also sweeten the deal. This year it'll be my 25th.
As a lover of nature, I'm very much looking forward to spending time out and about soaking up the glorious sunshine.
With that comes the calming smell of the flowers and trees and freshly cut grass. Is it obvious that I (thankfully) don't suffer from hay fever?
And let's not forget, we can finally start hanging out our washing without the ongoing fear that it will rain.
I'm not sure why I get so concerned about that when the clothes are already damp from their wash... I digress.
Spring in Lithgow is a delight, and with events like the annual Halloween Festival booked in for a warm October night, you simply can't say no.
Are you like me and are counting down the days to September 1?
Nonetheless, I hope you have a happy and fun-filled weekend.
- Acting editor, Jay-Anna Mobbs
