The Gardens of Stone Alliance group to rally against area's proposed ecotourism project

Reidun Berntsen
Reidun Berntsen
Updated August 26 2022 - 5:05am, first published 5:00am
Members of the Garden of Stone Alliance group display their banner. Picture supplied

Concerned members of the Gardens of Stone Alliance group will be holding a rally on August 28 in a bid to encourage the State Government to reconsider ecotourism plans for the area.

