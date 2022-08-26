Concerned members of the Gardens of Stone Alliance group will be holding a rally on August 28 in a bid to encourage the State Government to reconsider ecotourism plans for the area.
According to Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole, the proposed ecotourism project for the Gardens of Stone is set to boost the Lithgow area's economy by way of tourists.
"The first-of-its-kind Lost City Adventure Experience will be one of the state's biggest ever regional ecotourism projects that will be a tourism attraction generating millions of dollars for the local economy," Mr Toole said.
"The park will feature Australia's longest zip line, rock climbing, a spectacular elevated canyon walk, 4WD and mountain bike tracks, and family-friendly camping areas, making it an unbeatable regional NSW destination."
The Gardens of Stone Alliance group said they are concerned that if the project goes ahead as it is, it will set a national precedent for similar projects to occur.
"The Lost City Adventure Hub proposal is a political decision that flies in the face of past conservation management in the Blue Mountains," the group said in a media release.
"Lost City was formerly protected in Wolgan Snow Gum Flora Reserve, a nature reserve equivalent reserve in the former state forest - an adventure theme park is not permitted in Flora Reserves."
