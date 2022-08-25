'We are proud of her': Alexis Reid proves her talent on world stage

Alexis Reid has made the Lithgow and Taekwondo community proud after competing at Bulgaria and the NSW state titles.
The state titles were held not long after Alexis had returned from Bulgaria, and despite her recent return, she won the title.
Advertisement
Alexis didn't win the fight in Bulgaria, but instead gained a wealth of experience and self-awareness.
According to Alexis, she was able to learn a different form of technique from the international teams and also formed lifelong friendships.
"My experience, well words can't express how amazing it was and what I learnt about myself as a fighter," Alexis said.
"Being able to connect and become a team in an individual sport with athletes and coaches from all over Australia was amazing.
"For most of us, this was our first time competing on the world stage and we shared this experience and bonded for life.
"Walking out on that arena, the feeling can't be explained. The nerves, excitement, people from all countries cheering. It's a feeling like no other. I hope one day I can experience it again."
Alexis has vowed to keep training harder and aspiring to compete on the world's stage in the future.
"Worlds only come around every two years, as I'm heading in juniors next year and I will be competing against 17-year-olds," she said.
"I plan to keep training and continuing to believe in myself and my abilities. I hope that I will be wearing that green and gold again soon."
According to coaches Jeff Crane and Misty Walsh, this is the first time since 2014 somebody from the studio has fought overseas.
"Everyone is proud of her, and for all our kids it [Alexis going to Bulgaria] has been an inspiration for them," Mr Crane said.
"Alexis has done it, and now the others are wanting to do it."
Alexis expressed her sincere gratitude to those around her who have provided support during her ongoing Taekwondo journey.
"I would like to thank my coaches, Master Jeff Crane and Misty for all the extra training before selections and heading to Bulgaria," she said.
Advertisement
"To all the kids in the gym who helped me train and became extra training partners. To my family, friends and school community who supported me.
"To all the businesses who donated to help me get to Bulgaria; Wallerawang Community and Sporting Club, Springvale and Clarence Lodges, the Lithgow City Council and my fundraising page.
"From the bottom of my heart, I really can't thank you enough."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.