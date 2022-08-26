The Saint: If we are off the hook, will Hunter become a waste gatherer?

THERE'S hopeful speculation that we might be off the hook once and for all with the dreaded waste to energy scenario that has dominated community concerns - and bitter Council recriminations - for far too long.
The Wang power station site is officially off the wishlist as is Mt Piper power station but smart money was betting on a new revelation around Blackmans Flat.
Now there's whispers, in fact more of a mumble, that sites in the Hunter Valley are seriously considering a welcome mat to help Sydney overcome its wasteful ways.
Parkes has already put its hand up for a garbage recycling centre but the issue of concern with that scenario is that the garbage will still have to be hauled through the Mountains and Lithgow.
It would be good to see some finality on all of this city centric dumping mentality before the rapidly approaching State election.
Smile!
Speed cameras at the top of Victoria Pass are still reaping a rich harvest.
Latest stats list this facility in the top five money spinners in NSW and number one in the regions, all despite it's well publicised reputation as a wallet devouring all seeing eye.
Even more devious, though, is the unmarked mobile trap that's regularly haunting the highway at Marrangaroo. Be very afraid.
Nice for now
HOW delightful to see the current (almost) manicured state of the nature strip along the highway through Bowenfels.
Usually it's an embarrassing tangle but currently a testimony to a little effort.
Let's see what happens when the weed growing season gets into full swing.
Tiresome
HOW tiresome the NRL hierarchy continuing blackmail threats on future grand final venues right up to the biter end this week.
Almost as tiresome as power drunk railway union officials playing silly games and to hell with the disruption to lives and livelihoods of the public.
Neither side can have much sympathy left for their causes.
Just a date
JUST a few more days and the calendar tells winter is officially over.
That's nice but this week's blizzard and ongoing bill chill tells us that a calendar entry means nothing.
Just another day in a wintry paradise.
