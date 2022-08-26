Lithgow Mercury
The Saint: If we are off the hook, will Hunter become a waste gatherer?

By The Saint
August 26 2022 - 2:00am
SPANNER TALK: Not often you get more than two centuries of motor mechanic royalty in one spot. Out from under the bonnet for a workplace retirement were veteran spanner spinners George Redding, Bill Evans, May Taylor and Arno Stoffels.

THERE'S hopeful speculation that we might be off the hook once and for all with the dreaded waste to energy scenario that has dominated community concerns - and bitter Council recriminations - for far too long.

