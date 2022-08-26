One of the Lithgow Golf Club's green staff, Hayden Wren showed that he is a young player with potential and looks to have been using his lunch breaks to better his game.
Wren (21) set up his win with a blistering first nine scoring 23 stableford points and then limped home to amass 39 points, which was more than good enough to take out the major voucher.
His score was three points better than the runner up with his score all the more impressive considering the very wet conditions that has been a real bugbear for golfers over the past months.
The runner up voucher saw a three person countback with Brian Bourke (10) counting out third placed Blake Goldspink (5) and counted out altogether was John Bird with all three scoring 36 points.
Along with Bird, vouchers went to Darren Hunter, Rod Bright, Justin McCann, Michael Hunter, Brian Judge, Troy Luka, Harry Bender and Dave Thompson.
Nearest to the pins went to Michael Hunter, Justin McCann, Tony Oldfield, Paul Stewart and Blake Goldspink.
Wednesday nine hole competition (August 17): Winner was Tony Oldfield with 19 points on a countback from runner up Brandan Horner with third place going to Paul Stewart on 18 points.
Vouchers went to Michael Casey and Juan Farmer and nearest the pins were won by Paul Bailey and Daniel Buckens.
Friday nine hole competition (August 19): Winner was Paul Stewart on 16 points with Stewart also picking up the nearest to the pin.
