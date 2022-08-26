Lithgow Mercury

Hayden Wren shows he's a young player with golf potential after recent round at Lithgow Golf Club

By Jeff Geddes
August 26 2022 - 12:30am
Hayden Wren won with a blistering first nine scoring 23 stableford points and then limped home to amass 39 points. Picture: Supplied

One of the Lithgow Golf Club's green staff, Hayden Wren showed that he is a young player with potential and looks to have been using his lunch breaks to better his game.

