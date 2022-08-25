Snow falls as spring nears: One last show of snow in the region

As we prepare to spring into the warmer seasons of this year, residents in the Lithgow area woke to a blanket of snow on Wednesday, August 24.
Despite the chaos the weather caused on the roads, members of the community were excited to play and take photos, and make the most of the wintry white affair.
The Bureau of Meteorology have no more snow forecast for the Lithgow region as we head into spring with multiple slight chances of rainfall.
Do you have snap some photos of the recent snowfall? Get in touch by sending us an email to be included in this gallery.
