Lithgow's Unleaded petrol prices remain some of the lowest in the Western area as neighbouring locations begin to see a decrease.
According to the NRMA app, the most expensive Unleaded 91 locally is 171.7 cents at Enhance Lithgow and Midtown Lithgow.
Advertisement
The cheapest fuel in Lithgow is at Caltex Woolworths and 7-Eleven where they are charging 169.7 cents.
If you are traveling over the mountains this week and heading towards Sydney, it is recommended that you fill up before reaching Blaxland and Katoomba, with prices as high as 196.9 cents per litre.
Meanwhile, Unleaded petrol prices in the Mid-Western region track higher than those on offer at Lithgow with the cheapest fuel on offer at Lowes Gulgong, as of August 22, where they are selling Unleaded 91 for 178.9 cents.
Average regular unleaded prices in Sydney range between 159.9 and 195.9 cents, with an average price of 176 cents per litre, which is 10 cents cheaper than regional towns in the Central and Mid-West regions.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.