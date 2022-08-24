Lithgow Mercury

Bells Line reopens after morning of disruption in the Blue Mountains

Updated August 24 2022 - 3:05am, first published 2:31am
Snow at Mount Victoria on Wednesday morning, August 24. Photo: Mount Vic and Me, Facebook.

BOTH of Bathurst's two most direct routes to Sydney have now reopened after freezing weather overnight.

Local News

