Bells Line reopens after morning of disruption in the Blue Mountains

BOTH of Bathurst's two most direct routes to Sydney have now reopened after freezing weather overnight.
The Transport Management Centre said, in an update just before noon, that Chifley Road/Bells Line of Road had reopened between Bell and Lithgow.
The road had been closed in both directions due to black ice.
It followed the Great Western Highway reopening in both directions in the Blue Mountains just before 10.30am after it had been closed between Katoomba and Mount Victoria due to ice on the road.
Though both highways are now open again, the Transport Management Centre asked motorists to "continue to exercise caution and drive to the conditions".
It also said trains on the Blue Mountains Line had "returned to time after earlier delays due to snow and ice on the tracks".
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
