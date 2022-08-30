After purchasing the Tarana Hotel earlier this year, Byram and Deborah Johnston will take control of the business from November.
The new owners', who hail from Sydney, have been living at a property in Gemalla for the past eight years, and secured the purchase of the pub in an off-market transaction in May.
Their initial focus will be on a seamless handover of the kitchen and have announced the appointment of Mel Clear as chef and general manager of the daily operations.
"Mel is an accomplished chef who is well-known in the local community and who shares our vision for enhancing the food and beverage experience at the hotel," Byram said.
"She will work with us to update the kitchen facilities and create a menu that showcases local produce and wine, while keeping the focus squarely on simple but quality pub-food."
"I want to tap into our local produce which is top quality and deserves to be showcased. It can take a simple menu to whole new level of taste," Mel said.
As well as work on the kitchen, the owners will install an all-weather outdoor dining area and enhance the beer garden with plans to offer the hotel as a special event venue which will support local artists.
At the same time as purchasing the pub, Byram and Deborah also purchased the café opposite.
Together with the café business owner, Anna Snow, and with the help of local tradespeople, they have now breathed new life into what was once the old butcher's shop, with plans to open a village store to compliment both the café and the hotel.
This is expected to be a tremendous bonus for the village, locals and visitors adding to the buzz of the village which is particularly vibrant on the fourth Sunday of the month when the farmers market comes to the fire shed.
"The historic pubs of the Outback owe their continuing popularity to retaining the charm and uniqueness of a bygone era while staying current where it's important," Byram said.
"As owners we are always open to community feedback and ideas. We see Tarana as so much more than just a village.
"With its historic railway, café and pub, it is the epic centre of broader local community and a place to gather and connect with people in a friendly and welcoming environment."
