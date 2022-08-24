Forget outdated notions: It's about what you know when seeking employment

If I had a dollar for every time I heard 'it's not what you know, it's who you know' as a young job seeker, I wouldn't have needed one.
Lithgow is a town that breeds this preconceived idea that you need to be related or friends with someone in order to get the job you want.
If this is what we are telling our teenagers who are getting their first jobs, what chances do they think they have?
If they aren't lucky enough to have a family member or friend in a position of status in Lithgow, their dreams are over before they began.
As a person who wasn't lucky enough to start with a network to assist me with my career goals, I disagree with the aging sentiment.
It most definitely is WHAT you know that will get you the job you desire. Who you know does come into play, but it is what you know that will guide you to meeting who you will know.
What you know will be, who to approach, how to approach them and how to build your network.
What qualifications you had to study, what experience you need to have and what you learnt from those experiences.
Your persistence, your desire to build and what your goal is.
Most people in Lithgow aren't born with the privileges of a ready-built network, they have to build it from the ground up.
Be careful what your message is to your teenagers or young adults who are in pursuit of employment, whether a first job or a career.
They need to start with their best foot forward, and that won't be possible if we fill their head with outdated notions.
My advice to jobseekers of any age is this: do your own research, fill yourself with as much knowledge about your goals as possible.
Keep trying, there will be rejections and they will seem endless but it will only take one yes.
It is possible to start off with nothing, because all you can do from that point is gain everything.
