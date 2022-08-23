Lithgow Mercury
Centennial Coal's Airly mine rescue team progress in competition

Reidun Berntsen
Reidun Berntsen
Updated August 23 2022 - 5:09am, first published 5:00am
Centennial Coal's Airly team. Back L-R: Alex Byrne, Dane Batty, Cody Café Front L-R: Elias Dukes, Ben Kelly (Captain), Evan Mills. Photo: Supplied

Centennial Coal's Airly team will represent the district in the Australian Mines Rescue competition at Wollongong later this year, following their recent win at Mudgee.

