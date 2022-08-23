Centennial Coal's Airly team will represent the district in the Australian Mines Rescue competition at Wollongong later this year, following their recent win at Mudgee.
The team were named overall winners of the underground section of the Australian Mines Rescue competition on Friday, August 19.
The Centennial Coal Clarence team were the runners up of the competition.
The competition involved teams worked through a series of scenarios that tested emergency preparation, teamwork and communication skills, while under pressure.
The scenarios were a simulation of situations teams would likely face if they were to be called to a real-life incident.
Airly team captain, Ben Kelly, expressed his gratitude to Western Mines Rescue and Centennial Coal for their support.
"Thank you to the organisers of the 2022 Western Mines Rescue competition. The effort you put into putting on this competition is outstanding," he said.
"We've got seven brigade members at our mine and six of them competed today. For a little mine like Airly to come away with a result like this is pretty special.
"Five of the Airly team are statutory officials, undermanagers as well, so we usually work different shifts at the mine. Several team members gave up their Sunday afternoon last week just to get out and train together as a team.
"I couldn't be prouder of every single one of them and their efforts today."
Mark D'Elboux, Regional Manager Western Mines Rescue, said the main purpose of Mines Rescue is to provide emergency response to the mining industry, should an event occur.
"Fortunately, major incidents requiring brigade response are limited but events like these allow brigade members to practice and hone a range of skills that can be used at work as well as in the community," he said.
Facts about mine rescue brigade members
