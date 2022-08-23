Two timber bridges in the Lithgow area are set to receive upgrades through the State Government's Fixing Country Bridges initiative.
Red Hill Road Bridge in the Upper Turon is set to receive $784,021.52 in upgrades, while the Charles Street Bridge in Rydal will receive $616,356.40.
According to Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole, the funding will lead to stronger and longer lasting infrastructure in regions.
"This funding will allow for Lithgow City Council to upgrade Red Hill Road bridge and Charles Street bridge from timber bridges to concrete bridges," Mr Toole said.
"Safer and stronger bridges will help keep motorists moving around the Lithgow region for generations to come."
The Red Hill Road bridge has become heavily deteriorated as little maintenance has been undertaken in recent years.
According to Mr Toole, both bridges will be replaced with a reinforced concrete structure, which will also increase resistance to potential bushfire damage.
