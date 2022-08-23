Lithgow Mercury
Our Future

'Safer and stronger' bridges planned for the Lithgow area to keep motorists moving

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated August 23 2022 - 12:32am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole at Charles Street Bridge. Photo: Supplied

Two timber bridges in the Lithgow area are set to receive upgrades through the State Government's Fixing Country Bridges initiative.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.