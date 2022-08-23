Lithgow's residents are being urged to report any sightings of the rare purple copper butterfly this coming spring.
A project ran by 'Butterflies Australia' in conjunction with the NSW Government's Saving our Species program have developed an app for citizen scientists to record sightings during the season through the Butterflies Australia app.
The endangered species has previously been sighted in the Lithgow area by Julie Favell of the Lithgow Environment Group.
"I've seen them in quite a few places. Most of them are in Lithgow close to the CBD. It's probably one to three locations that I've seen them in the CBD," Ms Favell said.
Ms Favell said it is extremely important that residents who are seeking sightings of the butterfly ensure they do not disrupt the habitat.
"The relationship between an ant, the plant and the butterfly is so small that you have to be careful in regards to the site. People going in there and treading over everything is not so good," she said.
"It's a tricky situation. To have people find more of them, yes, but also, I think there needs to be very careful instructions or direction for people who want to do that, which is great to hear. But it's also being mindful of the habitats.
"Seek information from the departments in regards to their movements and how they approach and be aware of the habitat around them."
NSW Environment and heritage have provided some insight into the habits of the Purple Copper Butterfly to assist in locating them.
"The purple copper is a picky eater, lives close to a particular species of ants and can be found feeding on native blackthorn on sunny, calm spring days," David Coote, NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) Ecosystem and Threatened Species team leader, said.
"This is a very rare species that until very recently was only known to occur on the Central Tablelands."
Ms Favell and Mr Coote have both advised the window of activity for the butterfly is quite small being late August until October each year.
Mr Coote said information from the public will help scientists conserve the tiny butterfly and its habitat.
"Butterflies play an important role in the ecosystem as pollinators and their presence signals a healthy ecosystem," he said.
"The more information we have about where this beautiful butterfly and its habitat exists, the more we can do to safeguard their future."
Find out more about the purple copper butterfly on the NSW Department of Planning and Environment website and at www.butterflies.org.au.
The Butterflies Australia app can be downloaded for free from the Google and Apple app stores.
Butterfly monitoring
