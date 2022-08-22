High school students from the Lithgow district took part in the Girls On Fire program at the Cook Street Fire Station on Thursday, August 18.
'Girls On Fire' is a state-wide program that encourages young women aged between 15 and 19 to develop resilience, emergency response skills and confidence.
The program also provides the opportunity for participants to explore a potential career pathway.
Lithgow High School students Shontelle Turkington, Lilliah Dolbel and Alexandra Fitzgerald shared their experience with the program.
"It was fun and it showed us a lot," Shontelle said.
What stood out for Shontelle was the relay participants took part in.
"We had to put our uniform on, pick up a jerry can and run from one of the building to the other," she said.
"Then we had to put that down and put an oxygen tank on us. Then we had to go down to the Marjorie Jackson statue, turn around and give her a high five then come back.
"It was a good experience and I would definitely do it again."
Lilliah Dolbel said the day provided an opportunity to meet other students in the district and socialise.
"We got a lot of new skills out of it and made new friends from the other schools, the instructors and the firies," Lilliah said.
Alexandra Fitzgerald highlighted some of the fun elements the day provided.
"I liked the hazardous unit, where you got to dress up in a minion costume," she said.
All three students said the program would be beneficial to girls in the future.
For more information on the 'Girls on fire program,' you can visit their website.
