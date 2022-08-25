Community commitment by top team Advertising Feature

HELPING HANDS: Over $35,000 has been raised for Can Assist Oberon in 2022, and over $155,000 across the past 5 years. Photo: Facebook

Bowyer & Livermore (B&L) was established in 1973 and quickly became one of the leading stock and station agencies across the Bathurst and Oberon regions.



Over the years B&L have expanded to include real estate with as part of the First National franchise, with offices branching out in Orange, Oberon and Portland.



At the end of the 2021-2022 financial year, B&L decided to rebrand and became Bowyer & Livermore across all four offices.



A spokesperson for B&L said that their re-brand had been an important drive in focusing on their current clients and new clients alike, while forming a strong bond in both real estate and livestock sales under one brand.

"The Portland office continues to provide rural, residential, and lifestyle real estate sales, along with all types of livestock sales throughout the Portland and Greater Lithgow areas."



Andrew Toole, licensee of the Portland office said that on the real estate front, they were expecting a very busy spring season.



"We are encouraging vendors to be ready early this year especially with higher numbers of listings expected in spring," he said.



"Changes throughout the years have been an experience for both real estate and livestock agents which has encouraged B&L to be consistent, however, we are still continually exploring new ways to combat changes quickly and effectively within the market, and continue to offer exceptional service to our clients."

Over the years B&L Portland has supported numerous local charities and events such as Can Assist, The Steve Walters Foundation for Children's Cancer, and is a part of the Portland Business Association.



B&L are proud to support and sponsor many local sporting teams, various community events and are always looking to be involved within our local community.