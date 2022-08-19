Lithgow City Council have issued an emergency repair order to the owner of the former Tattersalls Hotel building.
The order was issued under the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act after a crack on the building was brought to attention by a concerned resident on social media.
Advertisement
"This looks pretty serious. I hope it is being monitored and we don't end up with loss of life, serious damage or irreparable damage then further loss of part of our history," Stuart Charlton said in a Facebook post.
"It seems to be just this wall, it does not extend to the lane on the other side of the hotel. Maybe a report is wanted... urgently!"
According to Council, the order requires the owner to make the structure safe in seven days so the building does not pose an unacceptable danger to the public.
A spokesperson for Council advised that there is significant fines for failure to comply with the emergency order.
"Council has the power to make the area safe if the Emergency Repair Order is not complied with and recover any costs incurred," they said.
"The risk to the public will be re-assessed on Monday and a decision made regarding the closure of the laneway between Main Street and Burns Lane."
Are you the owner of this building and would like the opportunity to share your perspective? Contact us.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.