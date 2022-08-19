Lithgow Mercury

Let's start living in the moment

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
August 19 2022 - 1:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The beautiful surroundings on one of my walks. Picture: Jay-Anna Mobbs

'Live in the moment' - it's a phrase I often utter to myself as I float away on a cloud to anywhere but the present.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.