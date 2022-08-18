It is testament to the sport they love that so many turned out in really tough conditions to contest a stableford event at the Lithgow Golf Club on Saturday (August 13).
Although down on numbers due to the ban on golf carts and the continuing miserable weather that continues seemingly every day, a surprisingly good number took to the rain sodden fairways with the conditions really testing the field.
Best was Paul Stewart on 35 points which was a really good score in the cold and wet conditions.
Stewart who was also runner up on Wednesday is in a bit of a purple patch and seems to revel in the heavy conditions.
Runner up was club president Greg Guest who was one behind on 34 points.
In third spot on 32 points on a countback was a relative newcomer to the club in Will Olsen who has all the attributes to cut his handicap down to be a single marker.
Those to played well and secure a voucher were Jeff Geddes, Dave Thompson and Don Farnsworth.
Nearest to the pin winners were Tony Oldfield and Jeff Geddes.
Wednesday nine hole competition (August 10): Winner was Chris Casey who counted out runner up Paul Stewart after both finished with 17 points.
Vouchers went to Al Mostyn, Kev Casey and Brian Quick. Nearest to the pins winners were Al Mostyn and Jeff Geddes.
