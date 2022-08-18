Local cricketers bid season farewell at Lithgow presentation night

Club Lithgow, in its newly refurbished facility, was the host of the Lithgow District Cricket Associations presentation evening on Saturday, July 23.
After a season of COVID scares, high rainfall and generally difficult conditions at times, it was great to see all local senior cricketers from the various clubs of the area get together to celebrate and reflect on the 2021-22 season.
Advertisement
A wonderful night was had by all and with the challenges faced with ongoing participation in local sport generally across all fields, it was a great opportunity to highlight local up and coming cricketers as well as veterans of the game.
The evening was hosted by Matt Tuxford and Jonathon Reid with the president of LDCA, Danny Whitty on hand for his summary of the season. A huge thank you to these volunteers who give their time to keep cricket a feature in the local sporting calendar.
The LDCA would like to sincerely thank Club Lithgow for their support and sponsorship of the competition especially given the effects of recent floods to their business and premises.
The continued support of the CFMEU, who sponsor our T20 competition, is also very much appreciated.
This competition was able to attract a new team this season after its inaugural year last year.
If you are thinking about returning to cricket or would like sign up for cricket this upcoming season, keep an eye out for registration openings through PlayHQ in the not-too-distant future.
Get a team together or join a local club and enjoy cricket this summer whether that be the short or longer form of the game.
Keep an eye out for the upcoming AGM for the LDCA.
Complete list of winners for the LDCA season:
LDCA Premier League Competition:
CFMEU South Western District T20 Cup
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.