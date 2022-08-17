Trunk infrastructure in Portland is nearing completion, according to Lithgow City Council.
The project is expected to see the delivery of multiple benefits to the Portland community including assistance with the redevelopment of The Foundations and increased water flow and pressure to residents.
The resources for regions program funded the $1.5 million project which will provide The Foundations site with a new water trunk main.
There has also been an installation of 2.5 kilometres of water reticulation in East Portland.
Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham and Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst, Paul Tool recently visited The Foundations site upon completion of that part of the project.
"Lithgow City Council thanks the New South Wales Government for its funding and support of projects such as these which open up new and exciting opportunities and upgrade aging systems and legacy infrastructure," Ms Statham said.
Mr Toole said this significant contribution means the town of Portland can increase its population sustainably into the future and there will be adequate water supply.
"The ability to grow the population will encourage business expansion and that's going to flow on to an economic boost for the entire Central West region," he said.
